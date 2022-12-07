Moment of silence on the year anniversary of the Edwardsville tornado

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Friday marks a year since an EF3 tornado went through Edwardsville.

There was a moment of silence before a city council meeting in Edwardsville on Tuesday to honor the six Amazon workers killed last December.

The fire chief told News 4 the tragedy exposed many flaws, including the need for new equipment for first responders.

The city’s mayor says he hasn’t heard back from Amazon regarding recommendations and changes moving forward.

Families of the victims are also suing the company

Citing Amazon was negligent and failed to put proper safety procedures in place.

