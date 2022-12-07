A Foggy Night, Rain Hits Thursday

First Alert Weather:

A fog advisory for areas south of the St. Louis Metro through 10 AM Wednesday

A dry Wednesday, though mostly cloudy

Widespread rain Thursday morning

A dense fog advisory has been issued for areas south of the St. Louis metro through 10AM Wednesday. Otherwise Wednesday will be dry and mostly cloudy.

Fog (Gray)

Thursday’s rain comes in early in the morning and through the morning drive. It will taper off by Noon, but remain cloudy. A few light showers may return late Thursday night, but the bulk of the rain will have fallen during the morning with around 0.5″ to 1″ in St. Louis.

We get some dry time Friday and perhaps Saturday too, though areas south of the St. Louis metro could get clipped by some light rain Saturday.

Then we’re watching a strong system next Monday-Tuesday. It’s too far out to know the detailed timing, but there is potential for thunderstorms and perhaps strong storms if the timing and ingredients come together this far north.

