Cloudy today with widespread rain Thursday

By Leah Hill
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A damp afternoon with cloud cover overhead
  • Temperatures remain mild
  • Widespread rain Thursday morning

It may still feel damp outside due to cloud cover and moisture in the air. Temperatures today will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s by the early afternoon. Clouds will keep temperatures from falling tonight, so expect lows to reach about 43°.

Heads up for the Thursday morning commute: We expect widespread beneficial rainfall due to slow-moving low pressure. It will lift out of southwest Missouri and take a northeast track along 44. Generally, rainfall amounts will sit between a half inch to upwards of 1.5″. Rain will taper off by the afternoon, with just spot showers in the evening. The weekend forecast also looks rainy, with showers possible Friday night and again Sunday.

Then we’re watching a robust system next Monday-Tuesday. It’s too far out to know the detailed timing, but there is potential for thunderstorms and perhaps strong storms if the timing and ingredients come together this far north.

7 Day Forecast
