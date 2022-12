ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some people in Imperial, Mo may have felt a small earthquake on Tuesday night.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 1.6-magnitude earthquake happened just after 8:30 p.m. in Imperial

According to Michigan Tech, earthquakes under 2.5 magnitude are often not felt and happen millions of times a year across the globe.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.