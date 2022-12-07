Dozens of Metro East agencies able to purchase new radios for reduced cost

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than three dozen Metro East agencies are purchasing new state-of-the-art radios at almost half price, according to St. Clair County officials.

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency director Herb Simmons told News 4 that multiple departments in the Metro East are able to buy new radios at up to 45% off.

Simmons said this is the second time the county has been able to negotiate a discount with Motorola.

“Motorola has always been a great partner for us and we were able to twist their arms and convince them that our first responders are who we call in the time of need,” Simmons said. “When it’s all said and done, we’ll have over a thousand of these new radios that will be in service here in St. Clair County.”

The Cahokia Fire Department is one of the departments purchasing the radios.

“We were able to purchase enough radios to replace our entire--all of the radios that we have,” said Cahokia Fire chief Stephen Robbins. “The ones we had now are 18 years old--coming to the end of life. With the budget--last couple years trying to figure out how we were going to replace all these radios because the cost radios keep going up but funding keeps going down. This is huge because it’s a safety issue. You know, we were having radios would break without any kind of warning. This helped us out a ton.”

Roughly $5 million worth of radios were purchased from the following agencies:

St. Clair County EMA

Villa Hills Fire

East Carondelet Police

New Athens Fire

Village of Marissa

St. Clair County Probation

Smithton Police

Alton and Southern Railroad Police

Swansea Fire

Prairie Du Pont Fire

Fairview Heights Police

State Park Fire

Monroe County EMS

Monroe County EMA

Mid America Airport

Southwestern IL College Police

Waterloo Fire

Vahlymryer Fire

Washington Park Police

Belleville Police

Belleville Fire

Cahokia Fire

Edwardsville Fire

Madison County Sheriff

Village of Freeburg

St. Clair County Animal Control

Lebanon Fire

Hecker Fire

Collinsville Fire

Dupo Police

Swansea Police

Lebanon Police

Sauget Police

Columbia EMS

Caseyville PD

St. Clair Special Emergency Services

Maryville Police

Maryville Fire

Fairview Fire

SIU Edwardsville Police

Millstadt Fire

