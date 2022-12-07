Dozens of Metro East agencies able to purchase new radios for reduced cost
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than three dozen Metro East agencies are purchasing new state-of-the-art radios at almost half price, according to St. Clair County officials.
St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency director Herb Simmons told News 4 that multiple departments in the Metro East are able to buy new radios at up to 45% off.
Simmons said this is the second time the county has been able to negotiate a discount with Motorola.
“Motorola has always been a great partner for us and we were able to twist their arms and convince them that our first responders are who we call in the time of need,” Simmons said. “When it’s all said and done, we’ll have over a thousand of these new radios that will be in service here in St. Clair County.”
The Cahokia Fire Department is one of the departments purchasing the radios.
“We were able to purchase enough radios to replace our entire--all of the radios that we have,” said Cahokia Fire chief Stephen Robbins. “The ones we had now are 18 years old--coming to the end of life. With the budget--last couple years trying to figure out how we were going to replace all these radios because the cost radios keep going up but funding keeps going down. This is huge because it’s a safety issue. You know, we were having radios would break without any kind of warning. This helped us out a ton.”
Roughly $5 million worth of radios were purchased from the following agencies:
- St. Clair County EMA
- Villa Hills Fire
- East Carondelet Police
- New Athens Fire
- Village of Marissa
- St. Clair County Probation
- Smithton Police
- Alton and Southern Railroad Police
- Swansea Fire
- Prairie Du Pont Fire
- Fairview Heights Police
- State Park Fire
- Monroe County EMS
- Monroe County EMA
- Mid America Airport
- Southwestern IL College Police
- Waterloo Fire
- Vahlymryer Fire
- Washington Park Police
- Belleville Police
- Belleville Fire
- Cahokia Fire
- Edwardsville Fire
- Madison County Sheriff
- Village of Freeburg
- St. Clair County Animal Control
- Lebanon Fire
- Hecker Fire
- Collinsville Fire
- Dupo Police
- Swansea Police
- Lebanon Police
- Sauget Police
- Columbia EMS
- Caseyville PD
- St. Clair Special Emergency Services
- Maryville Police
- Maryville Fire
- Fairview Fire
- SIU Edwardsville Police
- Millstadt Fire
