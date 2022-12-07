Child seriously injured in North County hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A child was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a hit-and-run in north St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Police Department said the child, about 2 years old, was struck in the 2400 block of North and South Road just before 5 p.m. The car that hit the child left the area. Paramedics rushed the child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information was released about the incident.

