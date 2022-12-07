2 injured after pursuit ends with crash in O’Fallon, Missouri

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) – A police pursuit ended in a crash in O’Fallon, Missouri Wednesday morning.

Authorities told News 4 that a multi-vehicle crash occurred before 7 a.m. at Bryan and Mexico roads. A News 4 photographer at the crash scene saw a car with Illinois license plates split in half after striking a utility pole.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to officials. A second person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information regarding the pursuit or crash has been released. This story will be updated as details develop.

