2 injured after pursuit ends with crash in O’Fallon, Missouri

Breaking News Graphic
Breaking News Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) – A police pursuit ended in a crash in O’Fallon, Missouri Wednesday morning.

Authorities told News 4 that a multi-vehicle crash occurred before 7 a.m. at Bryan and Mexico roads. A News 4 photographer at the crash scene saw a car with Illinois license plates split in half after striking a utility pole.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to officials. A second person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information regarding the pursuit or crash has been released. This story will be updated as details develop.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A water tank in the City of St. Charles.
St. Charles’ largest water well shut down
Dozens of Metro East agencies able to purchase new radios for reduced cost
Dozens of Metro East agencies able to purchase new radios for reduced cost
Former St. Louis Aldermen sentenced in corruption charges
Former St. Louis Aldermen Reed, Boyd and Collins-Muhammad sentenced in pay-to-play scheme
St. Louis police organizations, community react ahead of town hall for next chief
St. Louis police organizations, community react ahead of town hall for next chief