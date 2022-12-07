SLMPD: 1 person dies after crash involving vehicle fleeing from police

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- One person is dead after a crash that involved a vehicle fleeing from Anti-Crime Task Force detectives in North City, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near Theodosia and Arlington in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Police said in a preliminary report that a vehicle fled from detectives “at a high rate of speed,” which was followed by a crash involving the suspect vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle fled after the crash, police said. A passenger sitting in the back of the suspects’ vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Another passenger sitting in the front of the vehicle was injured.

At least one other vehicle was involved in the crash. It was not immediately clear if there were any other injuries.

A police spokesperson did not say whether or not police vehicles pursued the suspects’ vehicle in the moments leading up to the crash.

A News 4 crew is at the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

