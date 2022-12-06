WANTED: Police searching for suspect in South County carjacking

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are searching for an armed suspect who they say is responsible for a carjacking at a gas station in South County on Monday.

The suspect carjacked a white Toyota Prius at the Circle K in the 5200 block of Mattis around 9:30 p.m., police say. He was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the carjacking is asked to call St. Louis County police.

