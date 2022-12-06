WANTED: Police searching for suspect in South County carjacking

Police are searching for an armed suspect who they say is responsible for a carjacking at a gas...
Police are searching for an armed suspect who they say is responsible for a carjacking at a gas station in South County on Monday(St. Louis County PD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are searching for an armed suspect who they say is responsible for a carjacking at a gas station in South County on Monday.

The suspect carjacked a white Toyota Prius at the Circle K in the 5200 block of Mattis around 9:30 p.m., police say. He was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the carjacking is asked to call St. Louis County police.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin charged with felony Persistent DWI
Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin charged with felony Persistent DWI
Stanley Cup at Hope Lodge
Stanley Cup at Hope Lodge
St. Charles’ largest water well shut down
St. Charles’ largest water well shut down
St. Charles’ largest water well shut down