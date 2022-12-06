Stanley Cup at Hope Lodge

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Stanley Cup made a stop today at the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in the Central West End.

It’s all part of the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, which The Blues celebrated last week.

Lord Stanley was on full display for pictures before hitting the road again.

The American Cancer Society’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative has been around for the past 24 years.

It’s raised more than $32 million for cancer research.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Charles’ largest water well shut down
St. Charles’ largest water well shut down
St. Charles’ largest water well shut down
Criticism mounts over proposed rule regarding age-appropriate material at public libraries
Criticism mounts over proposed rule regarding age-appropriate material at public libraries
Meet the 4 candidates vying to be the next Chief of Police for St. Louis City
Meet the 4 candidates vying to be the next Chief of Police for St. Louis City