Stanley Cup at Hope Lodge

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Stanley Cup made a stop today at the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in the Central West End.

It’s all part of the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, which The Blues celebrated last week.

Lord Stanley was on full display for pictures before hitting the road again.

The American Cancer Society’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative has been around for the past 24 years.

It’s raised more than $32 million for cancer research.

