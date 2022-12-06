Spire expands customer assistance programs

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Spire is expanding two customer assistance programs.

“We are focused on the challenges inflation creates for our customers,” said Scott Carter, Spire Missouri President. “In addition to budget billing and our energy assessment programs that we have in place to help all of our customers manage their energy use, we have a number of funding programs available for customers who are struggling.”

One of the programs being expanded is the Payment Partner Program, which provides a monthly bill credit and matches payments toward past due amounts for individuals who qualify. Spire said they are expanding the eligibility for the program so that customers with household incomes up to 300% of the federal poverty level may qualify. Previously, the limit was 200% to be eligible.

The second program that will be expanded is the Critical Needs Program, which assists customers experiencing a medical emergency and suspends potential disconnection of their service for up to 30 days. Spire said they will provide financial support for the assistance network along with other utilities in partnership with the United Way. The program is scheduled to launch in March of 2023.

Spire has also said that customers who qualify can now be eligible for an 18-month payment plan. The plan was last available to customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

