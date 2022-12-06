Some South St. Louis County residents report delays in mail delivery; how USPS is preparing for holidays

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Some South St. Louis County residents told News 4 that mail delivery in their neighborhood hasn’t been consistent.

Edward Berberich lives on Tesson Creek Estates Drive and said delivery has been off for him and his neighbors, who haven’t gotten mail since Thursday.

“Last week we didn’t receive mail on Friday or Saturday,” Berberich said. “Hopefully we’ll be receiving it sometime this afternoon. There’s no consistency as far as when mail is gonna arrive in the subdivision.”

Some streets in Tesson Creek Estates are reporting business as usual with mail delivery, while others say they haven’t gotten anything in days.

“Over the last month or two, we never know when we’re going to receive our mail,” Berberich said. “Sometimes it’s noon. Sometimes it’s three in the afternoon. Sometimes it’s seven in the evening.”

In preparation for the holiday season, USPS told News 4 that across the country they’ve turned more than 100,000 part-time employees into full-time employees.

Mark Inglett with USPS said another 28,000 seasonal employees were also hired.

“Obviously the volume is going to continue to grow this time of the year so that’s why we’ve brought the additional workforce on,” Inglett said. “We’re not expecting any delays and that’s why we brought the workforce on. We should be ready to go but if you’ve got any issues or concerns, let us know about it and we’ll take a look and see what’s going on.”

News 4 raised the concerns of those in the South County subdivision to USPS.

USPS sent this statement:

“Operations are current but if there are any issues or concerns, please go to www.usps.com and click on the “Help” tab.”

For Berberich, he said he just wants transparency if mail isn’t going to arrive.

“If we’re gonna receive it three times a week that’s fine,” Berberich said. “If it’s gonna be five times a week, that’s fine too. Just let us know.”

Here are some dates USPS said to keep in mind as we get closer to the holidays:

Send cards and first-class mail by December 17.

Send priority mail packages by December 19.

Send priority express packages by December 23.

