Search on for Yoda statue stolen from Steve’s Hot Dogs
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Steve Hot Dogs is looking for a statue of Yoda that was stolen from outside the South City restaurant.
In a post on social media, the restaurant says a suspect was captured on surveillance video using bolt cutters to cut off a chain and steal Yoda. The theft happened around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with information on the heist is asked to call the restaurant at 314-932-5953.
