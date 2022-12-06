Search on for Yoda statue stolen from Steve’s Hot Dogs

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Steve Hot Dogs is looking for a statue of Yoda that was stolen from outside the South City restaurant.

In a post on social media, the restaurant says a suspect was captured on surveillance video using bolt cutters to cut off a chain and steal Yoda. The theft happened around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the heist is asked to call the restaurant at 314-932-5953.

