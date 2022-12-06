Man threatened to blow up and shoot up a Jefferson County high school, charges say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is facing charges after threatening to attack a Jefferson County high school.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Kevin McArthur was heard on December 5 saying he was going to “blow up and shoot up” Northwest High School upon his release from Hyland Behavioral Health Center, where he was a patient.

McArthur is now facing a second-degree terrorist threat charge. He’s being held on a $7,000 bond.

