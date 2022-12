ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews will begin working on the historic Jefferson Arms building in downtown St. Louis.

The building will be transformed into a 225-room hotel, apartments and retail space.

It was built in 1904 to accommodate travelers to the World’s Fair

It has sat vacant since 2006.

The new project is expected to be done sometime in 2025.

