Spotty afternoon showers with more rain in the week ahead

First Alert Weather:

Spot rain this afternoon

Temperatures remain steady today

Multiple more rounds of rain this week

This afternoon we’ll have cloudy skies and spotty rain chances. Temperatures will rise to 47° under the cloud cover. The cloudiness remains tonight, and temperatures will cool very slowly. Expect lows near 42°.

The good news is that Wednesday now looks dry and our temperatures climb to the 50s. Widespread rain will follow this dryness early Thursday. Plan to drive slow Thursday morning as rain falls across the area, before eventually tapering off by the evening.

Half of the weekend will be dry, but then we’re tracking another front to push through and bring rain chances next Sunday through Tuesday. Some thunderstorms during this timeframe are possible as well. Stay tuned for updates as the rainfall timing is uncertain.

Expires 10AM (KMOV)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.