Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital lit up in Christmas cheer

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lights outside Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital serve as a symbol of hope.

And that’s something many kids inside this facility need.

That’s where hundreds of people and their flashlights come in.

Light up Glennon has become an annual tradition. Outside the windows of Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

