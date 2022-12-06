1 dead after crane overturns at refinery in Wood River

WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV) - One person died and another was injured when a crane overturned at the Phillips 66 refinery in Wood River, Illinois late Tuesday morning.

Phillips 66 tells News 4 the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. A contract employee died and another contract employee was taken to a local hospital with injuries. The company says a team is working to stabilize the impact of the overturned crane.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.