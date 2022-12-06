1 dead after crane overturns at refinery in Wood River

WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV) - One person died and another was injured when a crane overturned at the Phillips 66 refinery in Wood River, Illinois late Tuesday morning.

Phillips 66 tells News 4 the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. A contract employee died and another contract employee was taken to a local hospital with injuries. The company says a team is working to stabilize the impact of the overturned crane.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating. The victim’s identity has not been released.

