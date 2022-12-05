St. Charles’ largest water well shut down

A water tank in the City of St. Charles.
A water tank in the City of St. Charles.(KMOV News 4)
By Stephanie Usery
Dec. 5, 2022
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) – The City of St. Charles is shutting down its largest water well in the Elm Point wellfield due to detections of contamination.

Monday afternoon, the City announced that the Public Works Department shut down City Well #9 after contaminants were detected. The date, five out of the seven wells have been shut down, and the water treatment plant is operating at around 25% capacity.

Hundreds of St. Charles residents pour into EPA, demand an immediate fix to contamination in water system

The changes have prompted St. Charles to purchase water from the City of St. Louis. The City said they want to reassure residents and businesses that drinking water provided through them is safe for consumption.

“The City cannot wait on the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to hold Ameren Missouri and the polluting parties accountable for the spreading contamination in the wellfield,” the City wrote in a press release. “Action has to be taken now, and the City is moving forward with initia

City of St. Charles calling for more accountability from EPA, Ameren following contaminated water

The comment period to the EPA on the Consent Decree with Ameren Missouri has been extended to March 6, 2023.

