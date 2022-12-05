Overcast skies and chances for rain this week

First Alert Weather:

Lots of clouds this week & mild temps

Tuesday brings our first opportunity for rain

The best chance for rain is Wednesday night through Thursday

You may get a little tired of the clouds over the next few days. Under overcast skies this afternoon, our temperatures will warm to the lower 50s. These clouds will help the forecast tonight, preventing temperatures from plummeting. Overnight lows will drop to 42°.

Tomorrow brings the first opportunity for rain. Watch for scattered showers in the afternoon as a weak front pushes through. This will bring temperatures down a couple of degrees for Tuesday afternoon.

The best opportunity for widespread rain remains Wednesday night through Thursday as low pressure moves in. As for accumulations go, between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday, a half inch to upwards of an inch and a half of rain exists.

Rainfall forecast through Thursday (KMOV)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.