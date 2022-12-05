Lots of clouds and chances for rain this week

First Alert Weather:

Lots of clouds this week & mild temps

Tuesday brings our first opportunity for rain

The best chance for rain is Wednesday night through Thursday

You may get a little tired of the clouds over the next few days. These clouds will help the forecast tonight, preventing temperatures from plummeting very far. Overnight lows will drop to the low 40s.

Tomorrow brings the first opportunity for rain. Watch for light rain or drizzle, mainly in the afternoon.

The best opportunity for widespread, beneficial rain remains Wednesday night through Thursday. As for accumulations, between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, a half inch to upwards of an inch and a half of rain exists.

As of now, Friday & Saturday look to be dry. But another likelihood of rain develops late on Sunday into Monday, possibly lingering into Tuesday.

Rainfall forecast through Thursday (KMOV)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.