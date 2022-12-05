Episode 212: Switchgrass Spirits

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s the holiday season and we’re making spirits bright. For Nick Colombo, spirits are his whole world.

He started off brewing beer, but he ended up distilling spirits. He discovered his first love helped shape the unique spirits coming out of Switchgrass Spirits, a local distillery located in North St. Louis. The old American Legion Hall is now filled with hundreds of barrels aging whiskey, rye and bourbon.

The unique thing about Switchgrass Spirits is they only create and age their own product. If you know anything about spirits, that’s a tough thing to do because it takes a while before there’s anything to sell. Nick shares the challenges and the successes once they finally had that first bottle ready to sell. He owes much of that success to the enthusiastic and supportive St. Louis community. That and he feels that he made a really good product.

