Collinsville Fire Department hosts active shooter training

Metro East first responders are taking new steps to prepare for the worst possible outcome.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro East first responders are taking new steps to prepare for the worst possible outcome.

With the number of shootings over the past year, first responders need to be more prepared than ever before and that’s why the Collinsville Fire Department hosted a training with surrounding agencies. The training focused on school shootings and other types of active shooter incidents.

They prepared for school shootings, we well as other kinds of active shooting incidents.

Healthcare workers from several hospitals were on hand to teach the first responders about triage, getting a pediatric airway started, and stopping a wound from bleeding as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arnold father and veteran surprised with Christmas lights
Arnold father and veteran surprised with Christmas lights
TIF commission clears $354 million tax incentive for Chesterfield mall project
City Council to discuss tax incentive for Chesterfield mall redevelopment
Arnold father and veteran surprised with Christmas lights
Arnold father and veteran surprised with Christmas lights
Teen shot and killed in North St. Louis
Police identify 14-year-old killed in Saturday shooting