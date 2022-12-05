3 from St. Louis area killed in crash on I-55 in Scott Co., Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal crash on I-55 in Scott County, Mo. killed three people and injured three others.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the three people killed were from the St. Louis area. Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, Mo., Andrew Marzuco, 20, of Ste. Genevieve, Mo. and Mallory Carter, 19, of Brighton, Ill. were identified and pronounced dead by the Scott County coroner.

According to MSHP Troop E, the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. A vehicle carrying six people was traveling northbound on I-55 before swerving to miss an animal, running off the roadway and hitting a tree. Three others, including two from the St. Louis area, were injured and taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. for treatment.

Updates on the incident will be added once they are received.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.