Warming Trend Continues Into Monday

First Alert Weather:

Highs into the low 50s Monday

30% chance of rain on Tuesday

Best chance of rain all week comes Wednesday night into Thursday. A widespread soaking rain looks likely

Mostly cloudy overnight into Monday with no rain expected. Temperatures on Monday climb into the low 50s, about 5 degrees above average.

While we are tracking multiple rounds of rain this week as several low-pressure systems move in, not every day is a washout. The rain chances Tuesday are low and won’t impact many people. The best chance for widespread rain is late Wednesday through Thursday.

