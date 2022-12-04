Warming Trend Continues Into Monday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Highs into the low 50s Monday
  • 30% chance of rain on Tuesday
  • Best chance of rain all week comes Wednesday night into Thursday. A widespread soaking rain looks likely

Mostly cloudy overnight into Monday with no rain expected. Temperatures on Monday climb into the low 50s, about 5 degrees above average.

While we are tracking multiple rounds of rain this week as several low-pressure systems move in, not every day is a washout. The rain chances Tuesday are low and won’t impact many people. The best chance for widespread rain is late Wednesday through Thursday.

7 Day Forecast
