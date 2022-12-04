Warming Trend Continues Into Monday
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:
- Highs into the low 50s Monday
- 30% chance of rain on Tuesday
- Best chance of rain all week comes Wednesday night into Thursday. A widespread soaking rain looks likely
Mostly cloudy overnight into Monday with no rain expected. Temperatures on Monday climb into the low 50s, about 5 degrees above average.
While we are tracking multiple rounds of rain this week as several low-pressure systems move in, not every day is a washout. The rain chances Tuesday are low and won’t impact many people. The best chance for widespread rain is late Wednesday through Thursday.
