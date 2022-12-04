St. Louis Co. police investigate fatal shooting in Berkeley, Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a homicide in the City of Berkeley.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Monterio Smith, of Larry Lane in Berkeley. According to the police department, the City of Berkeley received a call for a shooting in the 6600 block of Larry Lane at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Upon arrival, Berkeley Police say they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He told officers he was involved in a gunfight with Smith, who was inside a nearby residence. Paramedics responded and pronounced Smith dead inside the residence.

The other man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons was requested by the City of Berkeley Police and are now leading the investigation.

Additional information will be provided once it has been received. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

