Mizzou football to play Wake Forest in Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett celebrates after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown reception...
Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett celebrates after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Abilene Christian Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMOV) -- The Mizzou Tigers will take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on December 23 in Tampa, Florida.

The game will take place at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. central time and will air on ESPN.

The 6-6 Tigers will play in their 36th Bowl game. The team is 15-19 all-time in Bowl games.

Wake Forest is 7-5 this season in the Atlantic Coast Conference. This will be the first time ever the teams play each other.

Tickets for the game can be found online.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust (17) scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington...
Kapanen’s hat trick powers Penguins to 6-2 win over Blues
Football
Cardinal Ritter wins Class 3 football state championship
The Francis Howell Vikings rolled past the Fort Osage Indians 49-21 to earn their first state...
Francis Howell defeats Fort Osage, earning first Class 5 state title victory
The Francis Howell Vikings rolled past the Fort Osage Indians 49-21 to earn their first state...
Francis Howell wins first state title