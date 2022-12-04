Local Bar Association hosts Motion for Kids holiday party

The Bar Association has been hosting the celebration for the last 30 years.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some local children are getting the chance to celebrate Christmas a bit early.

Saturday the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis hosted its Motion for Kids holiday party.

The event is for children whose families are impacted by the criminal justice system.

It started as a small celebration and has grown to include more than 2,000 kids.

The Bar Association has been hosting the celebration for the last 30 years.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Bar Association has been hosting the celebration for the last 30 years.
Local Bar Association hosts Motion for Kids holiday party
East St. Louis sorority alumni host Breakfast with Santa
East St. Louis sorority alumni host Breakfast with Santa
Multi-agency partnership cracks down on car thefts in St. Louis County
Multi-agency partnership cracks down on car thefts in St. Louis County
Judge, man she sentenced to 241 years in prison, say more can be done to help youth in need
Judge, man she sentenced to 241 years in prison, say more can be done to help youth in need