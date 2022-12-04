Local Bar Association hosts Motion for Kids holiday party

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some local children are getting the chance to celebrate Christmas a bit early.

Saturday the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis hosted its Motion for Kids holiday party.

The event is for children whose families are impacted by the criminal justice system.

It started as a small celebration and has grown to include more than 2,000 kids.

The Bar Association has been hosting the celebration for the last 30 years.

