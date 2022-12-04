East St. Louis sorority alumni host Breakfast with Santa

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Santa took a little time Saturday to visit children in the Metro-East.

Santa made an appearance in East St. Louis with a little help from the alumni of Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

The group hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa event at Mason Clark Middle School this morning.

Hundreds of children got the chance to see Santa and get a special gift.

The sorority has been organizing Breakfast with Santa for local children for more than 50 years.

