Windy Night, Winter-Like Saturday Temps

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Day With A Wind Advisory Until 3AM Saturday

Much Colder Saturday As Winter Cold Returns First Thing In The Morning

Sunday Warms Back To Normal Levels

As the cold front arrives tonight a brief shower and gusty winds are expected.

By Saturday morning it will be clear and much colder behind this cold front. Expect lows in the 20s to near 30. It will be a winter-like day with highs in the upper 30s, though it will be brighter and it won’t be as windy.

Sunday is dry though some clouds are possible early. Then mostly sunny Sunday afternoon with a warmer high in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.