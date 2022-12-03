Winds calming, cold air this afternoon

First Alert Weather:

The wind gusts will calm by 10am

Cold air arrives Saturday morning, temps in the 30s this afternoon

Sunday Warms Back To Normal Levels

Winds won’t be as strong this afternoon, but it will be very cold now that the cold front has passed. Temperatures will sit in the upper 30s with sunny skies.

High pressure sets up east Sunday which will help warm temperatures tomorrow to normal values in the upper 40s.

This week is more active with rain chances. There is a 20% chance of rain Monday through Wednesday, and a 50% chance of rain on Thursday. No severe weather is expected, and there will be plenty of dry time this week between showers.

