Winds calming, cold air this afternoon

This morning it will be clear and much colder behind this cold front.
By Leah Hill
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • The wind gusts will calm by 10am
  • Cold air arrives Saturday morning, temps in the 30s this afternoon
  • Sunday Warms Back To Normal Levels

Winds won’t be as strong this afternoon, but it will be very cold now that the cold front has passed. Temperatures will sit in the upper 30s with sunny skies.

High pressure sets up east Sunday which will help warm temperatures tomorrow to normal values in the upper 40s.

This week is more active with rain chances. There is a 20% chance of rain Monday through Wednesday, and a 50% chance of rain on Thursday. No severe weather is expected, and there will be plenty of dry time this week between showers.

7 Day Forecast
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Windy Night, Winter-Like Saturday Temps
First Alert Weather Day For Strong Winds Through Tonight
First Alert Weather Day For Strong Winds Through Tonight Close
First Alert Weather fir high winds
First Alert Weather Day Friday For Strong Winds