Warmer Temperatures for Sunday
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
First Alert Weather:
- Winds Calm Tonight
- Mostly Cloudy Overnight - Sunday Morning
- Clouds Move Out Sunday & It Warms Up
High pressure to our east on Sunday which will lead to a southerly wind (not strong) that will help warm up temperatures.
This week is more active with rain chances. The probabilities of rain are a bit all over the place. But as of now I would say the 2 best chances all week are Wednesday night - Thursday and again Friday night - Saturday. In addition, no severe weather nor wintry weather is expected.
