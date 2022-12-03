Warmer Temperatures for Sunday

First Alert Weather:

Winds Calm Tonight

Mostly Cloudy Overnight - Sunday Morning

Clouds Move Out Sunday & It Warms Up

High pressure to our east on Sunday which will lead to a southerly wind (not strong) that will help warm up temperatures.

This week is more active with rain chances. The probabilities of rain are a bit all over the place. But as of now I would say the 2 best chances all week are Wednesday night - Thursday and again Friday night - Saturday. In addition, no severe weather nor wintry weather is expected.

