Warmer Temperatures for Sunday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Winds Calm Tonight
  • Mostly Cloudy Overnight - Sunday Morning
  • Clouds Move Out Sunday & It Warms Up

High pressure to our east on Sunday which will lead to a southerly wind (not strong) that will help warm up temperatures.

This week is more active with rain chances. The probabilities of rain are a bit all over the place. But as of now I would say the 2 best chances all week are Wednesday night - Thursday and again Friday night - Saturday. In addition, no severe weather nor wintry weather is expected.

