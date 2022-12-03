Teen shot, killed in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A teenager was shot and killed early Saturday morning in downtown St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of North 10th Street around 1:30 a.m. and found someone with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is a teenage boy between 15-17 years old. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released.

There have been 181 homicides in St. Louis in 2022. Ten homicide victims this year were 17 or younger. Five homicides have been committed Downtown.

