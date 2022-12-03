St. Clair Co. 911 now has access to public transit surveillance cameras; intervened in domestic dispute

METRO EAST (KMOV) - St. Clair County 911 dispatch centers are now integrated with Metro Transit surveillance cameras.

About two months ago, Metro Transit officials integrated its surveillance system with all four St. Clair County 911 dispatch centers to improve safety on Metro public transportation.

Metro already has trained staff who watch security footage from all over the area in downtown St. Louis.

“We want people to know that when they’re using the system, that the eyes of law enforcement in the security components that protect the system are watching,” said Kevin Scott, general manager of security for Bi-State Development. “We’re already driving our incident rates on Metro Link down.”

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency provided News 4 with surveillance footage of an incident that utilized the new integration systems. The incident happened Wednesday night at the Metro station in East St. Louis at 5th and Missouri. The video shows a man grabbing a woman several times and following her. The woman called police and they arrived in three minutes.

“They [911 dispatch] could hear an argument in the background. They immediately pulled up a live feed from the MetroLink platform,” Scott said.

Some Metro riders that News 4 talked to praised the upgrade.

“Now that we have more supervision, I definitely feel that we’re--that it’s more safe,” said East St. Louis resident Cartez Thomas.

“If something was to happen--that they would be already seeing it and people be on their way,” Metro rider Maryana Watkins said.

Officials are looking to expand this integration to St. Louis City and County 911 dispatch centers as well.

