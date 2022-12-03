Francis Howell defeats Fort Osage, earning first Class 5 state title victory

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Francis Howell Vikings rolled past the Fort Osage Indians 49-21 to earn their first state championship.

The Vikings scored first with a 33-yeard run by junior quarterback Adam Shipley. The Indians quickly responded with a run of their own by sophomore running back Ryver Peppers. With 5:03 left in the quarter, senior running back Brady Hultman ran the ball 57 yards to put the Vikings back at a seven-point lead.

In the second quarter, Shipley continued to extend the Vikings’ lead after connecting an 11-yard pass to senior tight end and University of Missouri commit Brett Norfleet and running another one in with four minutes and thirty seconds left in the half. The junior quarterback threw another touchdown pass to Norfleet to give the Vikings a 28-point lead before the end of the first half.

The Indians started the second half recovering a kickoff, and senior quarterback Greg Menne ran it in for a five-yard touchdown. Hultman responded with a run of his own to stretch the lead 42-14. Menne then found the endzone again to put more points on the board for the Indians.

Shipley sealed the game away in the fourth quarter with another touchdown run. He ended the game with four total touchdowns.

The Vikings finished the season 14-0.

