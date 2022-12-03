Firefighters respond to three-story building fire in St. Louis

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:47 AM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant building near Hyde Park Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the fire department, crews arrived on the scene at North 20th Street and Ferry Street to a three-story building with heavy smoke showing. The building was evacuated and crews began to extinguish as the fire extended through the roof.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. News 4 will update when new information is received.

