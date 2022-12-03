Cardinal Ritter wins Class 3 football state championship

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinal Ritter Lions beat the Reeds Spring Wolves 46-7 Saturday in the 2022 MSHSAA Class 3 Championship.

Cardinal Ritter came off a high-scoring 36-22 victory against Park Hills Central in the semi-finals. The Lions looked to engage their passing game as Michigan-bound wide receiver Frederick Moore has had over 1,000 receiving yards and 29 total touchdowns this season. Cardinal Ritter’s last finals appearance ended in defeat in 2018; however, this year’s Lions squad showed why they were the No. 1 ranked team of their class in Missouri with a double-digit victory.

Reeds Spring made its first title game appearance in school history. The No. 10 ranked Wolves enter the finals on a seven-game winning streak. This is considered the best year in school history as the Wolves are posting an 11-2 record heading into the final. The last time the Wolves had a run this good was in 1980, when the school reached the semifinals.

With Saturday’s win, Cardinal Ritter hoisted the state title trophy for the first time in school history. The Lions went 9-0 in the regular season and 5-0 in the playoffs, making Saturday’s win the cap to an undefeated season.

Cardinal Ritter is the fourth St. Louis-area high school to win a football state championship this season. St. Mary’s, Francis Howell, and CBC also won titles in their respective classes.

