Alamo Drafthouse set for soft opening December 12 at City Foundry

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A new movie theatre experience will soon make its opening debut in the St. Louis metro.

On Friday, News 4 received some of the newest renderings inside the Alamo Drafthouse at the City Foundry in Midtown.

Plans to bring the Texas-based movie theatre to St. Louis were first announced back in 2018, but the project took a pause during the pandemic. Now, fans will get to experience the Drafthouse for the first time during a soft opening on December 12.

A spokesperson for the business tells News 4 they have already received a lot of demand for the theatre’s opening through presale tickets, though they could not provide an exact number on how many tickets have sold so far.

The theatre will feature 10 movie theatre screens, one of which is a Big Show Auditorium with a premium large format screen.

Unlike some movie theatres, the concessions come directly to the movie viewer. People can order food from their seats, and the St. Louis location will also have local elements on the menu, like draft beer, toasted ravioli, gooey butter cake and St. Louis-style pizza.

“Typical Alamo will employ over 200 people, so just getting those people identified [was a process],” said Jennifer Johnmeyer, communications director for the Alamo Drafthouse. “We’re definitely very grateful to area schools and colleges who’ve been more than accommodating on helping us with hiring and inviting us out to hiring fairs. So, I think we’re finally ready. I’m excited. We have a great group.”

This Drafthouse will have an absurdist-comedy-themed bar called The Meaning of Bar, which is a nod to the Monty Python movie and will include curated drinks to different movie titles. Johnmeyer says supply chain issues delayed the theatre’s original intended opening back in November, but they are excited to finally bring this movie experience to St. Louis residents.

“I think that our guests have definitely spoken with their attendance here in Springfield. We had an incredible outpouring of support in the community in St. Louis and I really think that movies aren’t going anywhere,” said Johnmeyer. “I do a lot of streaming myself, but there are just certain titles that lend themselves so much better to the big screen. So I’m excited to see that people are still very excited to come out and see us and give us a chance.”

The opening of Alamo Drafthouse is just one in a series of openings taking place soon here at the City Foundry. Putt Shack, a new mini-golf entertainment space, is projected to open by mid-December. The City Winery is expected to open sometime early next year, and phase two of the City Foundry, which is new residential development, is already under construction. There is no set date for when it will be completed at this time.

