Webster Groves residents continue Holiday House Tour tradition to help local school

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- For three decades, some folks in Webster Groves have opened up their homes at the holidays to help the Hixson Middle School PTO.

And it’s happening again this Sunday. News 4′s Kristen Cornett got a preview of the holiday house tour in the above video. Tickets are available at Freddie’s Market and Straub’s in Webster Groves.

