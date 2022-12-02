Search on for missing North County man

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing North County man who was last seen Thursday.

The search is on for Willy Victory, 39. He was reported missing by his family after his car was found unoccupied with the keys inside on the Highway 67 bridge over the Missouri River.

He is described as 5′5″ and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen in the 3600 block of Rue de Renard around 4:30 p.m., wearing a black hat with gold trim, a lhather gray-tshirt, a black jacket and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

