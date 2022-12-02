First Alert Weather Day For Strong Winds Today

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Day Friday, Wind Advisory From Noon to 3AM Saturday

Much Warmer Friday thanks to strong south winds

Much Colder Saturday As Winter Cold Returns

A First Alert Weather Day in effect today due to strong winds that could take down tree branches, possibly tree limbs and certainly you’ll want to secure those outdoor Christmas and holiday decorations. A Wind Advisory is in effect from Noon Friday to 3am Saturday, so winds remain strong even after dark on Friday. Expect Gusts from the south at 35 to 45 MPH.

The winds will usher in a big warm up this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and lots of clouds.

A few light showers possible late tonight ahead of a cold front. That should move through roughly around midnight in the St. Louis area.

Much colder air arrives Saturday.

Very Windy (KMOV)

