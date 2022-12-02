First Alert Weather Day For Strong Winds Through Tonight

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Day With A Wind Advisory Until 3AM Saturday

Much Warmer through this evening thanks to strong southerly winds

Much Colder Saturday As Winter Cold Returns First Thing In The Morning

A First Alert Weather Day in effect today due to strong winds that could take down tree branches, possibly tree limbs and certainly you’ll want to secure those outdoor Christmas and holiday decorations. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 3am Saturday. Winds will be breezy this evening, but the gusts may come down temporarily. Then as the cold front arrives in St. Louis around Midnight a brief shower and gusty winds are expected.

By Saturday morning it will be clear and much colder behind this cold front. Expect lows in the 20s to near 30. It will be a winter-like day with highs in the upper 30s, though it will be brighter and it won’t be as windy.

Sunday is dry though some clouds are possible early. Then mostly sunny Sunday afternoon with a warmer high in the upper 40s.

