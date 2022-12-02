1 person dead in overnight car fire in West End neighborhood

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was found dead following an overnight car fire in the West End neighborhood, authorities say.

Firefighters arrived on the scene of an SUV on fire in the 5600 block of Cates Avenue around 12:10 a.m. Friday morning. The back end of the SUV appeared to be where the fire was concentrated.

After the fire was extinguished, a person was located inside the vehicle. St. Louis police’s homicide and arson units are investigating the cause of the car fire and the person’s death.

