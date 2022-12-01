St. Clair County to get more, upgraded weather sirens

All cities/villages will have working sirens by spring
By Deion Broxton
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Clair County is set to have more than 120 weather sirens by next year, according to officials.

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons confirmed to News 4 that the county used nearly $2.5 million of American Rescue Plan funding to upgrade the 79 current sirens and add 43 more.

“Out of those 79, over a dozen of them were inoperable and have been for probably decades,” Simmons said. “We had an acoustics study done of the county showing where the coverage was and where we were lacking in it.”

Simmons said cities and villages are usually responsible for maintaining their sirens.

The cities without working sirens include Brooklyn, Cahokia Heights, Dupo, East St. Louis, East Carondelet, Sauget and Washington Park.

The cities with working sirens include Belleville, Freeburg, Mascoutah, St. Libory, New Baden, Fairmont City, Shiloh, Swansea, Fayetteville, Caseyville and O’Fallon.

St. Clair County offers the Code Red Warning System for cell phone users as a way to get emergency notifications.

