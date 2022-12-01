SB I-55 closed near S. Broadway in South City due to police investigation

All lanes of SB I-55 are closed between S. Broadway and Gasconade
All lanes of SB I-55 are closed between S. Broadway and Gasconade(MoDOT)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of SB I-55 are closed between S. Broadway and Gasconade in South City.

All of the lanes are closed due to an investigation. The view from the MoDOT camera shows multiple police and emergency vehicles on the scene. Southbound traffic is being forced off at Broadway.

News 4 is working to gather more details.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man was shot and killed in North City late Wednesday night
Man shot, killed in North City late Wednesday night
KMOV to team up with Cardinals for 11th annual Holiday Gift Drive
A man was shot and killed in North City late Wednesday night
Man shot, killed in North City late Wednesday night
MoDOT says they do not have an estimate as to when the site will be cleared.
I-270 eastbound lanes reopened at Chain of Rocks Bridge following crash