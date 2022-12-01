I-270 eastbound lanes at Chain of Rocks Bridge closed following crash, delays expected
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash on I-270 has caused a huge halt in traffic as highway crews attempt to help clear the scene.
A MoDOT camera shows clogged eastbound lanes on the Chain of Rocks Bridge past Riverview Road. Those planning to take the Chain of Rocks Bridge are advised to find an alternate route.
MoDOT says they do not have an estimate as to when the site will be cleared.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.