I-270 eastbound lanes at Chain of Rocks Bridge closed following crash, delays expected

A crash on I-270 has caused a huge halt in traffic as highway crews attempt to help clear the scene.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash on I-270 has caused a huge halt in traffic as highway crews attempt to help clear the scene.

A MoDOT camera shows clogged eastbound lanes on the Chain of Rocks Bridge past Riverview Road. Those planning to take the Chain of Rocks Bridge are advised to find an alternate route.

A MoDOT camera shows the traffic on I-270 following the crash.
A MoDOT camera shows the traffic on I-270 following the crash.(MoDOT)

MoDOT says they do not have an estimate as to when the site will be cleared.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The call came in around 4 a.m. from the 1400 block of North 54th Street in Washington Park.
Crews respond to early morning house fire in Washington Park
A crash on I-270 has caused a huge halt in traffic as highway crews attempt to help clear the...
Crash on I-270 blocks eastbound traffic
St. Clair County to get more working sirens
St. Clair County to get more, upgraded weather sirens
Give 5 program empowers older adults to volunteer with nonprofits across the Metro
Give 5 program empowers older adults to volunteer with nonprofits across the Metro