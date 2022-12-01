Former SLU teaching assistant pleads guilty to blackmailing student

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former teaching assistant at St. Louis University admitted Thursday to blackmailing a student who was his ex-girlfriend.

Officials say in 2020, Hussein Khalaf, 34, admitted to setting up Instagram accounts to threaten the victim and setting up fake accounts in her name. He also sent threatening text messages from multiple phone numbers.

Khalaf demanded $30,000 and sex from the victim and threatened to send nude pictures and videos to her friends, classmates, and family if she refused, according to officials. He was expelled from the university and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor blackmail charge.

