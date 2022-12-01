First Alert Weather Day Friday For Strong Winds

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Day Friday, Wind Advisory From Noon to 9PM

Much Warmer Friday from morning through Evening

Much Colder Saturday As Winter Cold Returns

A First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday due to strong winds that could take down tree branches, possibly tree limbs and certainly you’ll want to secure those outdoor Christmas and holiday decorations. A Wind Advisory is in effect from Noon to 9PM, so winds remain strong even after dark on Friday. Expect Gusts from the south at 35 to 45 MPH.

The winds will usher in a big warm up and you’ll notice it in the morning as temperatures rise overnight to near 40 by daybreak. A high in the upper 50s with lots of clouds. There’s a very low chance for a sprinkle or spot shower in the morning and afternoon due to the warmer flow, mostly it is a dry, warm and windy day.

But there is a better chance for a quick shower around Midnight in St. Louis as a cold front arrives. The big impact from this front will be the much colder Saturday which will have highs in the 30s as we’re back to a Winter feel in the air.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.