‘Every kid doesn’t fit into a certain box:’ Clayton School District installs gender-neutral bathrooms for all grades

CLAYTON (KMOV) -- The Clayton School District is putting gender-neutral restrooms in every building for students from kindergarten thru 12th grades. The district says the restrooms are open to everyone regardless of their sexual identity.

“Every kid doesn’t fit into a certain box or have certain characteristics,” says Clayton School District’s Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer, Dr. Cameron Poole. “A bathroom is an easy starting point in making sure that kids feel seen and heard. Regardless of how a student identifies, they’re able to find a sense of belonging and humanity within the building.”

The doors on the gender-neutral stalls extend to the floor to respect and protect a student’s privacy.

The inclusive restrooms were installed at the request of student leaders. Transgender students News 4 talked to say the change makes them feel welcomed.

“If I encountered a space that has a gender-neutral bathroom, then it signals to me that it is a safe space”, says 10th grader Stella Plein.

“How would you feel if your son was being forced to go inside the girl’s bathroom or your daughter was being forced to go inside the boy’s bathroom?” says 11th grader Ezri Perrin.

Both Perrin and Plein are non-binary, which means they don’t identify as male or female.

“I can definitely feel the difference between when I am in this bathroom versus when I have to go inside one of the other ones where I’m constantly afraid that someone else is going to walk in and question me about why I’m there,” says Perrin.

Dr. Poole tells News 4 that Clayton schools will also allow transgender students to choose whatever bathroom fits their identity.

“If they identify as a female, then the female bathroom is permissible for them to use,” he says. “When we take our cue from the children and children dictate what we do. It’s hard to go against a child’s voice.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.