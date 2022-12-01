Breezy Today & Tomorrow, But Getting Warmer
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
First Alert Weather:
- Slightly warmer today but still below average
- Mostly cloudy, windy and warmer tomorrow
- Watching Sunday morning for a light wintry mix over SE Missouri
Slightly warmer today and more significantly warmer tomorrow. Winds will gust to about 20 mph this afternoon and 30 mph on Friday. Friday evening and night there is a slight chance for a few sprinkles or a light shower. That should hit the STL area around midnight or so as a cold front moves through. Colder temperatures behind that system and the chilly pattern continues into next week with a chance for a few light showers Monday & Tuesday.
